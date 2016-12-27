St Stephen’s Day celebrations passed off peacefully throughout Kerry with just a small number of Public Order arrests reported in the main towns.

Huge crowds arrived in Dingle to participate in the traditional Wren Day festivities, with 29 busloads of visitors swelling the numbers throughout the day.

Three people were arrested for Public Order offences, while one assault in the town is currently under investigation.

Gardaí say that the numbers attending the celebrations in Dingle were on a par with last year and the night passed off relatively peaacefully.

Meanwhile there were four Public Order arrests in Killarney and two in Listowel, while no incidents were reported in Tralee, which a Garda spokeswoman said was down to an increased Garda presence.