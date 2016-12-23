Kerry County Council intends to close the N71 road between Kenmare and Molls Gap from mid-January to mid-March.

The closure is to facilitate the repair of the retaining walls along the section of road.

There will be no access for pedestrians and cyclists during the works, which are scheduled to begin on January 16th and be completed on March 16th.

Diversions will be in place via the R568 to Sneem and the N70 to Kenmare.

Traffic travelling from Killarney is advised to use the N22 and the R569 via Killorglin.

Anyone with an objection to the proposed works can lodge their objection in writing with the Administrative Officer in the Council’s Operations and Safety Department by close of business on January 3rd.