A West Kerry singer and musician has lent her voice to a song for Aleppo.

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh from Dún Chaoin provides lead vocals on the track entitled ‘In the Dark’.

A number of Irish musicians worked together on the project which seeks to raise funds for the work of Médecins Sans Frontières who provide medical care to Syrian children and families.

Muireann recorded her vocal for the track in West Kerry at Donogh Hennessy’s studios in Baile an Ghóilín.