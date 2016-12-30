Warriors Welcome Demons In Superleague BasketballBy radiokerrysport - 30th December 2016Garvey’s Tralee Warriors play host to UCC Demons tonight in the Men’s Superleague.Tip-off is at 8 o’clock.Timmy Sheehan previews http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TimmyPreview.mp3RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sport11 Munster Changes For Connacht Outing SportPaul Galvin Set To Transfer Clubs SportMorning Sports Update Follow Us66,433FansLike12,895FollowersFollowLatest articleOver half of Kerry Roads in disprepair radiokerrynews - 30th December 2016 Over half of the roads in Kerry are classified as being in severe structural distress according to a new report. The report from the National...Businessman with roots in Kerry frontrunner for US Ambassador to Ireland radiokerrynews - 30th December 2016 Reports in the States suggest Donald Trump will name a businessman with roots in Kerry as the New Irish AmbassadorBrian Burns is also the...Gardai continue to question man in connection with Charles Brooke Pickard radiokerrynews - 30th December 2016Gardai in Killarney are continuing to question a man in his late 60's in relation to the investigation into the abduction and disappearance of...