Visitor restrictions including a no child visitor rule have been put in place at University Hospital Kerry due to an increase in flu and the winter vomiting bug in the county.

Hospital management is appealing to people not to visit the hospital if they have been affected by either vomiting and/or diarrhoea or influenza type symptoms, or if they have been in contact with anyone with these symptoms until they have been symptom free for 72 hours.

Those not affected are asked to strictly adhere to the visiting times which are 2.00pm – 4.00pm & 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

Two visitors only per patient per day with strictly no children allowed.

Management say the advice is in the interest of patient care and in order to reduce the risk of patients in UHK acquiring Influenza or Norovirus.