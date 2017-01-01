Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated over 900 incidents during 2016.

The majority of these, just over 600, were maritime search and rescues; Valentia also assisted the HSE, tasking the Shannon and Waterford-based helicopters 116 times.

The Kerry centre assisted the Gardaí in 55 missing persons’ cases, 57 coastal cliff rescues, and 26 mountain rescues.

The Irish Coast Guard at Valentia Co-Ordinator Centre not only covers Kerry, but also Galway, Clare, Limerick, Cork, and parts of Tipperary.

Advertisement

Divisional Controller of the Valentia centre John Draper has this advice for anyone who may find themselves in an emergency situation.