Valentia Coast Guard is urging people not to take chances as we await the first storm of this winter.

Storm Barbara is due to land tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow warning forecasting winds of 50 to 65 kilometres with gusts of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.

The winds will be strongest on exposed coasts.

Donegal, Mayo and Galway are forecast to be the worst hit.

Despite this, Divisional Controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia Co-Ordinator Centre, John Draper is advising people to take care on Kerry’s coasts: