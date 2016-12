Valentia Coast Guard is advising hill walkers and mountain climbers to consider the weather before they set out.

Many people in Kerry take to the outdoors over the festive season, but they’re being warned to heed conditions.

Divisional Controller with the Irish Coast Guard at Valentia Co-Ordinator Centre, John Draper is advising people to ensure they’re fully equipped with a charged mobile phone.

He’s also asking them to ensure the weather is favourable.