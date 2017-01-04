A top US travel site has named Killarney in its top 10 best places in the world to retire to.

Oyster.com included the Kerry tourist destination at number ten in the list, which is topped by Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

Killarney is the only Irish destination to make the top 10, which includes holiday destinations in Costa Rica, Spain, Thailand, Italy, Malta, Ecuador, Panama and France.

Oyster.com cites Killarney’s ‘rolling green hills’, ‘horse-filled farmlands’, golf courses and historic sites among its reasons to retire there.