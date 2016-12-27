Connacht have announced a massive injury list of 22 players ahead of their Pro 12 clash with Munster on New Years Eve.

Ultan Dillane is a major doubt for the game after sustaining an ankle injury in the loss to Ulster – he is awaiting a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

And it’s been confirmed that Bundee Aki will be out until mid-February after surgery on his ankle.

Another major blow is the news that outhalf Marnitz Boshoff will miss the next three months after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

Munster are set to enjoy the services of Jaco Taute for another six months.

It’s being reported in today’s Irish Independent that the province will extend the centre’s loan until the end of the season.

The South African initially joined Munster on a 4-month deal in September, as a replacement for Francis Saili, who returned to action in last night’s bonus point win over Leinster.

The 29-17 win has put Munster 5 points clear at the top of the Guinness Pro 12 table.

It’s also the side’s fifth straight win in the competition, and Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, says he’s happy to see that run continue.