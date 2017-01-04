Two men have appeared before Kerry courts charged with possession of child pornography.

One man is charged with possession of over 2,000 images of child pornography, while the second is accused of having over 130 images and videos.

36-year-old Daniel Connolly with addresses in Lissivigeen, Killarney, and Glengarriff, Co Cork appeared before Tralee District Court charged with possessing over 2,100 images of child pornography.

He’s accused of having the images at Dromhall Lodge, Loretto Road, Killarney on the 27th of June 2011, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

Judge James O’Connor remanded him on bail until the 17th of January sitting of Killarney District Court, and his solicitor Padraig O’Connell said the book of evidence should be ready by then, as his client was consenting to the remand on the basis of ongoing Garda enquiries.

Separately 40-year-old Kieran Foley of Dairy Cottage, Knockreer, Killarney is charged with having 129 images and nine videos of child pornography at his home on the 19th of May 2011, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

He appeared before Killarney District Court where the book of evidence was served, and Judge James O’Connor sent him forward for trial to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Foley was remanded on bail, subject to conditions, with solicitor Padraig O’Connell saying his client had co-operated fully from the beginning of the case.