Great music and song from ‘Dedannan’ – Frankie Gavin, Alec Finn, Jackie Daly, Charlie Pigott, Maura O’Connell, Dolores Keane & Johnny McDonagh. Songs also from Rita Gallagher. Tunes too with Laoise Kelly, Tiarnan O Duinnchinn, Lamond Gillespie, John Blake, Reg Hall, Jack Talty, Matt Cranitch, Donal Murphy, Tommy O’Sullivan, Brenda McGann, Annette Owens, Brian McGrath, Joe Burke, Máire Ní Chathasaigh & more!
Vote for your Sports Star for the Month for December
The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for December are:Matt Slattery The Killarney man, riding for Velo Revolution, won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster...