One of two Tralee men who broke into the Aquadome in Tralee for a late-night swim has been convicted and fined.

Twenty-one-year-old Eric O’Shea of 17 Loharcannon and 22-year-old Conor Walsh of Ballinorrig South had both pleaded guilty to three counts of trespassing at the leisure facility in June last year.

At the recent sitting of Tralee District Court Eric O’Shea was convicted and fined €350.

The case of Conor Walsh has been adjourned until the 1st of March sitting of the court.