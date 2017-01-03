Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee.  Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

