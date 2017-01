Tipperary football manager Liam Kerins says he will be without 7 key players ahead of their clash with Kerry in the Mc Grath Cup.

Bill Maher, Liam Mc Grath, Conor Kenny, Luke Boland and Shane O Connor are all out with injuries.

Alan Campbell and Michael Quinlivan are out of the country for the fixture.

Throw in for Kerry vs Tipperary will be at 2 on Sunday in Austin Stack Park.