Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial of Ashes to follow in the adjoining Cemetery
Latest Article
Kerry TD says thousands of drivers could be uninsured
A Kerry TD says thousands of drivers are unaware they may not be insured. Fianna Fail's John Brassil is calling for clarity from the insurance...
Call for Kerry TDs to work harder to ensure Killarney National Park doesn’t lose...
The leader of the Green Party says Kerry TDs should be working harder to ensure Killarney National Park doesn't lose its UNESCO status. Eamon Ryan...
Modest price gains in Kerry housing market according to survey
A second property survey released today says increases in house prices in Kerry were modest. MyHome.ie says the average asking price for homes in Kerry...