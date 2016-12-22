Thursday Basketball Fixtures By radiokerrysport - 22nd December 2016 This evening in Boys U16 Div 1 Cup: St Marys host KCYMS , at Castleisland Community Centre at 6:00 pm. Now with a review of some of the games in the senior scene this past week is Murt Murphy………. http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/murt-thurs.wav RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sport Evening Sports Update Sport Kingdom Cup Preview Sport Bundee Aki To Miss All Of Connacht’s Matches Over The Christmas period Follow Us66,345FansLike12,881FollowersFollow Latest article Major grant for Kerry Airport will be used to bridge funding gap radiokerrynews - 22nd December 2016 A major grant announced today for Kerry Airport will be used to bridge a funding gap. Over half a million euro was allocated to the... Valentia Coast Guard asks people not to take chances as Storm Barbara approaches radiokerrynews - 22nd December 2016 Valentia Coast Guard is urging people not to take chances as we await the first storm of this winter. Storm Barbara is due to land... Sneem family urge people to speak out about cancer misdiagnosis radiokerrynews - 22nd December 2016 People are being urged to make sure their voice is heard if they feel they are not being listened to by health professionals. The call...