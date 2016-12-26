Favourite Thistlecrack’s become the first novice to win the King George the Sixth Chase – in today’s horse racing at Kempton.

The nine-year old pulled away from stablemate Cue Card at the home turn – to take first by just over three lengths.

Meanwhile Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh were the big winners on Day 1 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The 5 to 4 on favourite “Min” came home the winner in the feature Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase.

The Mullins/Walsh combo also came away with wins in the Maiden Hurdle and Juvenile Hurdle

Willie Mullins spoke about Min’s victory