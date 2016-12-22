That’s Jazz – December 14th By davidns - 22nd December 2016 That’s Jazz this week includes both Jelly Roll Morton and Bennie Moten, with anniversaries for Sonny Rollins and Art Blakey, new music from folk-jazz group No Crows, and a couple of new reissues from Herb Giuffre and John Coltrane http://media.radiokerry.ie/mediamanager/download/audio/66309/thats_jazz__december_14th_2016_66309.mp3 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Major grant for Kerry Airport will be used to bridge funding gap Obituaries Eileen Callaghan (nee O’Connor), of Gerah, Farranfore and late of Leamanugilla, Kilcummin Uncategorised Local TD calls for reversal of changes to farming scheme Follow Us66,347FansLike12,879FollowersFollow Latest article Major grant for Kerry Airport will be used to bridge funding gap radiokerrynews - 22nd December 2016 A major grant announced today for Kerry Airport will be used to bridge a funding gap. Over half a million euro was allocated to the... Valentia Coast Guard asks people not to take chances as Storm Barbara approaches radiokerrynews - 22nd December 2016 Valentia Coast Guard is urging people not to take chances as we await the first storm of this winter. Storm Barbara is due to land... Sneem family urge people to speak out about cancer misdiagnosis radiokerrynews - 22nd December 2016 People are being urged to make sure their voice is heard if they feel they are not being listened to by health professionals. The call...