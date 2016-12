Gardai in Tralee have arrested a suspected drink driver who was 4 times over the legal limit.

The driver was stopped at a check point in the early hours of this morning.

Analysis of the driver’s breath revealed they had 104mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath, which is over 4 times the legal limit.

Extra Garda Checkpoints will continue to be in place for the remainder of the festive period.

Hundreds of people have already been arrested across the country in December alone for drink driving.