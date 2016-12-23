It’s unclear whether or not Star Wars will return to Kerry.

Star Wars Rogue One has just been released in cinemas, while Episode VIII – part of which was filmed on Ceann Sibeál in West Kerry last summer – is set for release next Christmas.

This followed filming on Sceilig Mhíchíl in 2015 for Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens.

The Irish Film Board confirmed to Radio Kerry News there is no update on the Star Wars project.

Meanwhile the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs said there have been no requests to film in Kerry next year or the year after.

However former Minister for Arts, Heritage and Gaeltacht Jimmy Deenihan – who was involved in initial negotiations to bring Star Wars to Kerry – says this doesn’t necessarily rule out a return to the county.