Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher lent her support to a Kerry student film project just days before her death.

Ms Fisher – who reprised the role of played Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise – had been made aware of a YouTube clip entitled Shtar Wars – The Kingdom Strikes Back by her friend Graham Norton.

The clip features Music Technology students at Institute Technology Tralee performing the actress’s legendary dialogue as Princess Leia in a Kerry accent.

Carrie Fisher tweeted the YouTube video out to her 1.2 million followers on Twitter on December 19th.

Days later she fell ill on a flight to her home to LA on Christmas Eve.

She passed away yesterday.

IT Tralee lecturer Bob Jackson said to have Carrie Fisher recognise the work of Kerry students was incredible: