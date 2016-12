Sam Allardyce is off the mark as Crystal Palace manager – after a 1-all Premier League draw at Watford.

His new team missed a penalty while leading at Vicarage Road.

That’s before home striker Troy Deeney scored his one hundredth goal for Watford with a spot kick.

Allardyce says there was plenty to be positive about

With a full time report on the game, here is Elliot Cook