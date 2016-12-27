St Mary’s Castleisland Basketball Blitz Update By radiokerrysport - 27th December 2016 It is day two of the St. Mary’s 47th Christmas basketball blitz today. With an update from Castleisland community centre is Liz Galway. http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ShouldHaveOnlyBought.mp3 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sport Coursing Action Round-Up Sport Ultan Dillane Among 22-Strong Injury List for Connacht Sport Liverpool Aiming To Cut Chelsea’s Lead Follow Us66,388FansLike12,884FollowersFollow Latest article New Government scheme has potential to transform Kerry, says Cllr Michael Cahill radiokerrynews - 27th December 2016 A new Government scheme aimed at rejuvenating the centre of towns and villages, has the potential to completely transform Kerry. That's according to Cllr Michael Cahill,... Eight of 19 Lyme disease cases in Ireland last year were in Kerry and... radiokerrynews - 27th December 2016 Almost half of the cases of Lyme disease reported in 2016 were in Kerry and Cork, according to figures from the HSE. The infection was... Almost 93,000 approved for two major projects in Listowel Municipal District radiokerrynews - 27th December 2016 Almost 93,000 has been approved by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs in respect of two major projects in the...