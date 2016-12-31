St. Mary’s Basketball BlitzBy radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016The 47th Annual St. Mary’s Basketball Blitz has come to an end. It is estimated that the crowds attending were the best ever with over 13,000 attending over the five days. With a review of the action , here is Liz Galwey http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/liz_week_wrap.wav RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportO Connor Reveals Plans For New Year SportPremier League Round Up SportReview Of The Year in Horse Racing Follow Us66,504FansLike12,896FollowersFollowLatest articleTralee man who broke into Aquadome for swim is convicted and fined radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016One of two Tralee men who broke into the Aquadome in Tralee for a late-night swim has been convicted and fined. Twenty-one-year-old Eric O'Shea of...Over 17,000 parking fines issued by KCC radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 Over 17,000 parking fines were issued by Kerry County Council traffic wardens in 2016. Up to December 15th this generated €429,000 for the local authority. Over...Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads. The Irish Independent reveals that an analysis of Road Safety Authority figures reveal that between...