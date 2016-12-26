Reposing at The Chapel of Our Lady of Fatima Home today (St.Stephen’s Day) from 5pm – 6pm. Evening Prayer @ 6pm. Requiem Mass will take place on tomorrow Tuesday @ 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Rath, Cemetery.
Sr. Noella Cowley, O.P. Dominican Sisters, Our Lady of Fatima Convent, Oakpark, Tralee & formerly of Haddington Rd., Dublin.
