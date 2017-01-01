Tottenham are up to 3rd in the Premier League table after a comfortable 4-1 win over Watford in the first game of 2017.

Spurs lead by three goals to nil at half-time thanks to a Dele Alli strike and two from Harry Kane on his 100th Premier League appearance.

Alli then added his second and Spurs’ fourth after just 59 seconds of the second half.

Younes Kaboul hit a consolation for the hosts deep into injury time.

That’s now back to back 4-1 wins for Spurs away from home, and Alli says they got the job done in a professional manner