Leaders Chelsea missed out on a new Premier League record after losing 2-0 to Spurs at White Hart Lane.

They were going in search of a 14th straight victory.

Two goals from Dele Alli secured victory for Spurs – who move above Arsenal and Manchester City into 3rd, while Chelsea still have a 5-point lead at the top of the table.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not too disappointed.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino says he’s proud of his team’s performance.