Sports People To Watch In 2017 – RugbyBy radiokerrynews - 1st January 2017Radio Kerry's rugby correspondent Jay Galvin has nominated Munster and Ireland international John Ryan as his pick for one to watch in 2017.Siofra Mulqueen spoke to John Ryan about his Kerry connections and how his career has gone so far http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jay-Galvin-Nomination.mp3