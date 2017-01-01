Sports People To Watch In 2017 – Athletics By radiokerrynews - 1st January 2017 Radio Kerry’s athletics contributor and PRO of Kerry athletics Tom O Donoghue has nominated athletes Adam King , Laura Crowe and Shona Heaslip as his picks for ones to watch in 2017 http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Tom-O-Donnoghue-athletics.mp3 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sport Beaufort Road Race Review Sport Sports People To Watch In 2017 – Horse Racing Sport Spurs Move Upto 3rd Follow Us66,525FansLike12,901FollowersFollow Latest article 27 detectives working in Kerry Garda Division radiokerrynews - 1st January 2017 There are 27 detectives working in the Kerry Garda Division. That's according to the latest figures from the Garda Commissiomer as of the end of... A woman in her 70s has been stabbed in Ballyfermot in Dublin radiokerrynews - 1st January 2017 A woman in her 70s has been stabbed in Ballyfermot in Dublin. She was attacked at around half nine this morning on the Oranmore Road. Gardaí... Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated over 900 incidents during 2016 radiokerrynews - 1st January 2017 Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated over 900 incidents during 2016. The majority of these, just over 600, were maritime search and rescues; Valentia also assisted the...