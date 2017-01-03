Parents availing of the free GP care for children under six, were the reason for the record number of calls to South Doc over the Christmas and new year period.

The out-of-hours GP service for Kerry and Cork, saw an unprecedented number of patients over the festive season, with more than 2,300 people seeking help on St Stephen’s Day alone.

Year on year, there was a forty percent increase in calls over Christmas weekend, and a 50 percent increase over last weekend.

SouthDoc’s Kerry director, Dr Gary Stack, says while there were some cases of influenza, the 25 percent increase in patients under six needing a doctor, was the main cause for the spike in calls:

Dr Stack also says the lack of new GPs to fill existing vacancies in Kerry and Cork, is also likely to cause problems for the service in the future: