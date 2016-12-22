People are being urged to make sure their voice is heard if they feel they are not being listened to by health professionals.

The call comes from the sister of a 31-year-old Kerry woman, who passed away shortly after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK.

Katie Delahunty O’Brien from Sneem began presenting with symptoms in June and continued until November when she was eventually diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The mother of two passed away less than three weeks later on December 7th; her funeral mass was held yesterday.

Katie’s sister Fionnuala Delahunty says she still can’t believe this has happened: