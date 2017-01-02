Manchester City will hope to climb back into the Premier League’s top four with a win over Burnley this afternoon.

They’re out of the Champions League spots on goal difference – and trail leaders Chelsea by 10 points.

Boss Pep Guardiola says previous experience tells him it’s far too soon to write off his side for the title.

Liverpool can move to within just three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea by beating struggling Sunderland this afternoon.

They go into the match on the back of a morale boosting victory over fellow title contenders Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says they won’t be making excuses about a lack of rest between games if they fail to gain maximum points.

There’s a meeting of 7th and 9th at Goodison Park where Everton take on Southampton.

And at the Hawthorns West Brom play host to Hull City.

The evening game comes from the London where Manchester United will be looking for their seventh straight win in all competitions.

They travel to West Ham where kick off is at 5.30.

There’s a full fixture list in the Championship today with leaders Newcastle aiming to go four points clear with a win at Blackburn.

For that to happen, they’d also need Fulham to end Brighton’s 17-match unbeaten league run.

At the wrong end of the table, bottom side Rotherham face a tough trip to fellow Yorkshire club Leeds, who could end the day third if results go their way.

For the other sides in the play-off spots, Huddersfield look to make it seven games without defeat when they travel to struggling Wigan.

Sheffield Wednesday are at home to Wolves, while Reading visit Bristol City looking for a third successive win.

Meanwhile, under-pressure Norwich boss Alex Neil will hope his side can provide a much-needed boost against Derby.

Elsewhere Brentford go to Birmingham, it’s Burton against Preston, Cardiff host Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest take on Barnsley and QPR face Ipswich.