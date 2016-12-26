Joe O Mahony was joined by Billy O Shea and Ambrose O Donovan to look back on the year that was for the Kerry Senior Footballers

Billy

Ambrose

St Michael’s/Foilmore GAA Club are 25 years old this year.

To commemorate this milestone in their history, the club’s Bord na nÓg committee took it upon themselves to compile a book featuring all their highlights from 1991 to 2016.

The book consists of 112 pages of interesting facts, some great stories and fabulous photos and will be launched on Friday 30th December.

James Mike O’ Sullivan is Chairman of St Michael’s Bord na nÓg and has been speaking to Gary O’ Sullivan about when the clubs were joined in 1991