The Samaritans in Kerry are urging people to contact them, if they feel lonely, distressed or in need of emotional support this New Year.

There are numerous ways people can get in touch with the listening service here in the county; they have an office at 43 Moyderwell, Tralee and can also be contacted by freephoning 116 123, or emailing [email protected]

Anyone feeling stressed or lonely this New Year is urged to make contact with them for free, confidential support.