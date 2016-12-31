Review Of The Year In Coursing By radiokerrysport - 31st December 2016 With a look back at the years action in coursing and predictions for the new year , here is James O Connor http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/HARETODAYYGONETOMORROW.mp3 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sport A Supporters View – Manchester United Sport Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review Sport Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Review Follow Us66,484FansLike12,896FollowersFollow Latest article Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads. The Irish Independent reveals that an analysis of Road Safety Authority figures reveal that between... 361 Kerry farmers enrolled in agri-environment options scheme radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 There are 361 Kerry farmers enrolled in the agri-environment options scheme or AEOS. They're among 4,500 nationwide whose contracts will end in 2018, according to... Kerry act to headline Dublin New Year’s Eve celebrations radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 A Kerry act is set to headline Dublin's New Year's Eve celebrations. Dingle five-piece Walking On Cars will star as the main attraction tonight at...