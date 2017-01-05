Revenue began investigating the issue of Kerry Co-Op patronage shares in October 2015 according to new documentation.

Last November, Revenue wrote to 400 Kerry suppliers who had received patronage shares in 2011 outlining possible tax liabilities of up to €20,000.

The Farmers’ Journal has obtained documentation relating to the issue under a Freedom of Information request, which shows Revenue’s investigation initially focused on the Kerry Share Disposal Scheme.

The paper says the next step will be the remaining 3,500 suppliers who got patronage shares will get letters.

Farmers’ Journal journalist Thomas Hubert, who was involved in the story, says Revenue intends to use UK case law to defend its position in any appeal: