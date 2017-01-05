A Rathmore club member has put forward his idea to revamp the All-Ireland football championship.

Dan V. O’Connor, in a letter to the Irish Examiner newspaper yesterday, outlined his system to reorganise the championship.

He believes that national football league positions should decide eight groups of four for the Championship, with all teams still capable of competing for the Sam Maguire.

Mr O’Connor says the current system is lop-sided, pointing to the paths some teams in Ulster and Connacht have to take compared to the team who gets a bye to the Munster semi-final.