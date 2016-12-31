Chelsea 9 points clear at the top of the table.

That’s after they won a record-equalling 13th Premier League game in a row with a 4-2 victory over Stoke

http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/FTChelsea9.wav

Manchester United scored twice in the final five minutes to secure a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough.

http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/FTUnited7.wav

Champions Leicester returned to winning way with a 1-0 win at home to West Ham.

Swansea’s troubles have gone from bad to worse after they lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth

http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/FTSwansea3.wav

Shane Long was on target for Southampton, but they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to West Brom

And there’s increasing pressure on Sunderland boss David Moyes after they lost 4-1 away to Burnley