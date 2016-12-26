Earlier Chelsea moved 9 points clear at the top of the table after a club record 12th straight league win.

They defeated Bournemouth 3-nil thanks to goals from Eden Hazard and two from Pedro.

With a full time report here is Peter Hood

Manchester United won their 4th straight league game after Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave them a 3-1 win at home to Sunderland.

Fabio Borini scored a late consolation for David Moyes’ side.

With a full time report here is Darren Stannage

A late Olivier Giroud goal secured Arsenal a crucial 1-nil win at home to West Brom.

With a full time report here is Nigel Bidmead

Everton enjoyed an impressive 2-nil win away to champions Leicester after second half goals from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku.

With a full time report here is Clive Edwards

The pressure on Swansea manager Bob Bradley has heightened after he saw his side fall to a 4-1 defeat at home to West Ham.

Andrew Ayew , Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll with the goals for the visitors.

Fernando Llorente with a consolation for the home side.

With a full time report here is Sam Fleet

And Burnley defeated Middlesbrough 1-nil after an Andre Gray strike after 80 minutes

With a full time report here is Adam Diouri