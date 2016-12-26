Earlier Chelsea moved 9 points clear at the top of the table after a club record 12th straight league win.
They defeated Bournemouth 3-nil thanks to goals from Eden Hazard and two from Pedro.
Manchester United won their 4th straight league game after Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave them a 3-1 win at home to Sunderland.
Fabio Borini scored a late consolation for David Moyes’ side.
A late Olivier Giroud goal secured Arsenal a crucial 1-nil win at home to West Brom.
Everton enjoyed an impressive 2-nil win away to champions Leicester after second half goals from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku.
The pressure on Swansea manager Bob Bradley has heightened after he saw his side fall to a 4-1 defeat at home to West Ham.
Andrew Ayew , Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll with the goals for the visitors.
Fernando Llorente with a consolation for the home side.
And Burnley defeated Middlesbrough 1-nil after an Andre Gray strike after 80 minutes
