The positive figures reported in the Irish Hotel Federations quarter four survey are being echoed in Kerry.

The survey reveals a 66% increase in Christmas parties and events this year, with 89% of hoteliers planning to invest in refurbishment next year.

40% of hotels intend to hire more staff in 2017.

Killarney hotelier Tom Randles says a healthy tourist trade is good for Kerry hotels, but seasonality remains a problem for parts of the county: