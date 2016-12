EirGrid is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to upgrade a section of power line from Kerry to Cork.

The section of line runs over 60 kilometres from Tarbert to Clashavoon.

EirGrid is seeking to renew and alter 110 mast structures in Kerry and 61 in Cork as part of the work.

This includes foundation upgrade development.

Six yards to facilitate the works will be developed; four of these will be in Kerry.