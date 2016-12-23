It’s hoped that a programme to teach children empathy will reach more than 700 primary school pupils in Kerry next year.

Seven years ago, 17-year-old Stephen Lyne from Killarney was fatally stabbed.

In response, his mother, Lotte launhced the Stephen Lyne Foundation with the purpose of teaching children empathy.

Lotte was impressed by the Roots of Empathy programme, which Barnardos brought to schools in Dublin.

As a result of fund-raising, 200 children in three Killarney primary schools are now taking part in the Roots of Empathy programme.

Lotte Lyne says it’s critical that children learn the values of empathy and compassion.