Plans to bring state of the art film studios to Kerry are hoping to get off the ground this year.

Kerry Film Studios – The Production Village plans to be an €18 million full service international film studio facility with three multipurpose sound stages.

The ambitious plan will include a sixty unit creative industries hub, workshops, post production suites, screening room, bar and restaurant.

It is understood that Kerry Film Studios – The Production Village has identified former manufacturing units in Clash Industrial Estate as a suitable location.

Daragh O’Malley , Director of Kerry Film Studios which is based in the Tom Crean Centre in the Kerry Technology Park says The Production Village will be home to an array of creative industries and media entrepreneurs; and service providers.

An initial meeting with Kerry County Council before Christmas will be followed by a further meeting this month to continue exploratory talks.

Consultants on the development include John Gleeson, Global Media Leader of Grant Thornton Accountants, Screen Yorkshire who have established a thriving film industry there and Ken Fitzgerald, of Malachy Walsh Engineering: