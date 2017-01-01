Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday from 2:30pm to 4:30pm – with removal at 4:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donation in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Phyl “Dill” Stack née O’ Shaughnessy, Mountrivers, The Kerries, Tralee & formerly Jointer Cottage, Loughill, Co. Limerick.
Byreceptionradiokerry
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Article
27 detectives working in Kerry Garda Division
There are 27 detectives working in the Kerry Garda Division. That's according to the latest figures from the Garda Commissiomer as of the end of...
A woman in her 70s has been stabbed in Ballyfermot in Dublin
A woman in her 70s has been stabbed in Ballyfermot in Dublin. She was attacked at around half nine this morning on the Oranmore Road. Gardaí...
Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated over 900 incidents during 2016
Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated over 900 incidents during 2016.The majority of these, just over 600, were maritime search and rescues; Valentia also assisted the...