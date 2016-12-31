Raymond van Barneveld has beaten his great rival Phil Taylor to set up an all Dutch semi-final against Michael van Gerwen at the William Hill World Darts Championship.

The 5 sets to 3 win is Barney’s first over ‘The Power’ at the Worlds since his victory in the 2007 Final.

“Barney” told Dan Dawson that he was surprised not to have needed to play his best to secure the victory.

World number 1 Michael van Gerwen has powered through to the semi-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

The odds-on favourite for the title beat Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney 5-1 in the quarter-finals at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen told Dan Dawson that he never felt in any real danger during the match

Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney was unable to produce the huge upset he needed to make it through to the semi-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship.

The 30 year old from Derry lost 5-1 to world number 1 Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Gurney told Dan Dawson that he struggled to consistently compete with the best player in the world