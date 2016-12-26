The Meningitis Research Foundation is encouraging people in Kerry to be aware of the symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia over the festive season.

On average, three times as many cases of the most common cause of bacterial meningitis are seen in January compared with September.

Bacteria that can cause meningitis are most commonly found living harmlessly in the nose and throats of adolescents and young adults but can be passed on to others, through social contact.

Early symptoms include fever, vomiting, headache and feeling unwell.

Limb pain, pale skin, and cold hands and feet often appear earlier than the rash, neck stiffness, dislike of bright lights and confusion.