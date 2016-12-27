Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle today (Tuesday) from 3pm – 6pm. Remains to arrive at Carrig Church tomorrow (Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass . Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.
Latest Article
Kerry has low rate of children awaiting social worker allocation
Kerry has one of the lowest rates of children waiting to have a social worker allocated to them.That's according to figures from Tusla, the...
Kerry Gardaí to identify public order hot spots
Kerry Gardaí will be working with taxi drivers and the owners of pubs and fast food outlets to identify hot spots for public order. That’s...
People in Kerry encouraged to be aware of symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia
The Meningitis Research Foundation is encouraging people in Kerry to be aware of the symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia over the festive season. On average,...