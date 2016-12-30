Former Footballer of the Year Paul Galvin is expected to move from Kilmacud Crokes to St Oliver Plunkett’s in Dublin.

The Kerry legend only played hurling with Kilmacud this year due to work commitments, but has applied for a transfer in both codes.

If the move is granted by the Dublin County Board, it would see him team up with Bernard and Alan Brogan in next year’s Dublin county championship.

It’s St.Senans against Ballydonoghue today in the semi-final of North Kerry’s Jotty Holly Minor Division 1 Championship, sponsored by O’Connors Farm Supplies Duagh.

Duagh is the venue at 2.30.