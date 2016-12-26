Reposing at his Residence at Lislaughtin, Ballylongford tomorrow (Tuesday) from 4pm – 8pm.  Arriving at St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhichil New Cemetery, Lislaughtin, Ballylongford.

